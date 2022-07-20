Richard (Dick) Lawrence Fisher was given life by his creator and was born on April 20th, 1937, the child of Charles and Marion (nee Bockmiller). On June 13th, 1937, he received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. Richard later publicly confessed his God given faith and was confirmed. After which he faithfully and regularly received the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. On May 16th, 1959, he rejoiced and received the gift of his loving wife Chloe (nee Johnson) and they were blessed with Sixty-three years of marriage. God blessed their union with the gift of three children Richard, Jonathan, Joseph. God blessed Richard’s life with many special people as he served God in his many vocations at home as loving husband, faithful and supportive father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, at Church in choirs, as an elder, congregation president and founding member of Christ of the Cumberland Lutheran Church, in his work at Consumer Powers in Michigan and at Brandeis now Bramco in Middlesboro, Ky becoming a Certified Master Mechanic. Richard also served his community coaching Senior League Baseball in Middlesboro, as a member of the JC’s, teaching basic mechanics through the SOS program, and helping with the volunteer firefighters in Snake Hallow, TN. Finally on July 10th, God blessed Richard with a peaceful and holy death and took him home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead.

Among those Richard leaves behind to cherish his memories, are his loving wife Chloe, sons, Richard (Susie) Fisher, Jonathan (Teresa) Fisher, Joseph (Chris) Fisher; his brother Albert; his Aunt(ie) Eleanor Poliski; niece Donita Saurine; eight grandchildren Rachael (Robert) Lapierre, Corey Mayes, Hannah (Phil) Arlinghaus, Sarah (Jeremy) Fisher, Jonathan (Rachel) Fisher, Elizabeth (Austin) Meier, Rebecca (Erik) Maplethorpe, Braden Fisher; Seven Great-grandchildren, Matthew, Nicolis, Adrianna, Lorelai, Edmund, Agatha, Jude; other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Carmen, nephew Norman.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday August 28th, at Christ of the Cumberland’s Lutheran Church in Harrogate, TN, visitation at 11 AM and followed by service at Noon.