Paul Edward Huddleston, Sr., 77

Paul Edward Huddleston, Sr., age 77, of Middlesboro,KY, passed away on July 2, 2022 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital in Middlesboro, KY.

He was born May 11, 1945 at Fonde, KY, the son of the late Caleb and Nora Evans Huddleston.

He is survived by his beloved wife Deborah Huddleston

Sons, Paul Huddleston Jr. and his partner Suzi Prater, Joey Huddleston, Nicholas Huddleston, Chaseton Higgins, Jason Huddleston, Matthew Huddleston, Brandon Huddleston and Logan Huddleston

Daughters, Paula Smith, Michelle Burton, McKayla Napier Huddleston and Kateleen Huddleston

Stepsons, Stanley Davis and Scottie Walker

Sisters, Pauline Hendrikson of Zolfo Springs, FL, Velma Bowling of London, KY and Lorrain Russell of Bowling Green, KY

Grandchildren, Caleb Huddleston, Robby Smith, Kenny Smith, other Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family received friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services immediately followed. Interment service was private.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, was in charge of all arrangements.