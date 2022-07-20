Missing man returns home safely

Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

STAFF REPORT

A man who went missing last week has returned home safe and unharmed, according to police.

Kyle Wiggins

Kyle Wiggins of Middlesboro went missing July 8 in the area of Willow street close to Binghamtown 4-way and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, and blue shorts, carrying a black skateboard and a camouflage backpack.

Middlesboro Police posted a plea for help on the department Facebook page July 15.

Police confirmed Tuesday that Wiggins was back home and safe.

More News

Eastern Kentucky native named PCHC hospital administrator

House boat catches fire at Norris Lake

Southeast alum Dr. Kristina Hudson travels winding path to success

Police searching for robbery suspect

Print Article
  • newsletter signup