Missing man returns home safely

STAFF REPORT

A man who went missing last week has returned home safe and unharmed, according to police.

Kyle Wiggins of Middlesboro went missing July 8 in the area of Willow street close to Binghamtown 4-way and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, and blue shorts, carrying a black skateboard and a camouflage backpack.

Middlesboro Police posted a plea for help on the department Facebook page July 15.

Police confirmed Tuesday that Wiggins was back home and safe.