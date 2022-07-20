Frankie D. Smith, 83

Frankie D. Smith, age 83, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. Frankie is a retiree of Fr. Murray Nursing Center, Center Line, Michigan. After retirement she made her grandchildren her life. She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23, 1938, to the late Roy and Martha Baker.

She is preceded in death by her husband Willard Smith; parents: Roy Baker and Martha Nash, son-in-law Roger Boufford, Brothers: Jasper, James, Hubert, Roy Baker, Jr. Sisters, Clarice Whitaker and Lorene Rodgers.

Frankie is survived by: Brothers: Floyd (Pat) Baker and Ovid (Phyllis) Baker. Children: Shelia Richmond, Deborah Boufford, Stephen Smith and Gary (Dawn) Smith. Grandchildren: Lisa Hill, Christina Vennard, Julian Boufford, Jade Boufford. Great Grandchildren: Andrew and Rylee Hill and Nathan Belau. Also surviving are three special sisters-in-law: Fannie Baker, Pearl Baker and Bobbie Jewell. In addition to a host of other family and friends.

The family received friends on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed.

Graveside services immediately followed the funeral service at the Oakview Cemetery, Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers were Frankie’s Grandchildren.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, was in charge of arrangements.

