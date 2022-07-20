Eastern Kentucky native named PCHC hospital administrator

NEWS RELEASE

Kevin Couch joined Pineville Community Health Center as Hospital Administrator in May 2022. Couch has had a proven track record in healthcare for over 24 years. He has worked with small rural hospitals in Eastern Kentucky and helped strengthen hospital financial reporting and foster a more positive culture for hospital employees and patients. Couch has assisted in transitioning struggling facilities into viable entities that are now positioned for future growth. One of those being Pineville Community Health Center.

PCHC is a full-service hospital. The hospital has an 24/7 Emergency Room, acute care unit, lab, respiratory, surgery unit, pharmacy, and a full range of imaging services. The imaging services include X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, mammography, and MRI. As a promotion for the MRI service, the hospital staff works with community physicians and the patient’s insurance company to obtain the pre-certification for the scan.

The first phase of expanding services for the community consists of adding a physician and nurse practitioner to the Rural Health Clinic, expanding the Swing Bed unit and reopening the Nursing Home. The next phase of includes re-opening the Geriatric Psych and Intensive Care units.

Couch believes that Pineville is a unique hospital that provides great care. “We have a exceptional hospital here in the Pineville community. The employees are so dedicated to provide great care. We aren’t trying to compete with any area hospitals, but we strive to provide great care, one patient at a time. Pineville Community Health Center is community’s hometown hospital.”

Couch is no stranger to PCHC. He began his career with the hospital in 2016 as Controller and was with the organization through 3 ownership changes and was named Chief Financial Officer in 2019. Couch accepted another role at Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital in 2021 but came back to PCHC as Administrator in May 2022.

Couch knows how much the hospital means to the community and to the livelihood of the city of Pineville.

Couch has four daughters and lives in Leslie Co. He is an Ordained Minister in the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee). He and his wife, Crystal, love gardening and spending time outdoors.