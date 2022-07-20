Diana Lee Wilder Smith, 63

Diana Lee Wilder Smith, age 63, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was born July 2, 1959, the daughter of the late Donald Wilder and Doris Wilder.

Diana loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, Bruce Smith; and her step-granddaughter, Izabela Martinez.

She is survived by her Children, Kimberly Thacker (Paul Martinez), Sandra (Kevin) Barnett and Adam (Laci) Smith

Grandchildren, Courtney Thacker, Hailey Thacker, Jacob Thacker, Bane Martinez, Cooper Barnett, Markus Wheet, Dorothy Smith, Lucas Smith and Ronnie Smith.

Step-Grandchildren, Selene Martinez, Azrael Martinez and Samara Hoskins

Siblings, Donna (Mike) Gambrel, Donnie Wilder, Daryl (Vicki) Wilder, Darlene Wilder, Denise Wilder and Dennis Wilder

Special friend, Robert Kelly

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family received friends on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service immediately followed with Rev. Lonnie Lyke presiding.

A graveside service was held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers were Kevin Barnett, Paul Martinez, Dennis Wilder and Anthony Gambrel.

Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, is in charge of all arrangements.