Deborah Kaye Partin, 63

Deborah Kaye Partin, age 63, went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN with her family by her side.

She was born January 13, 1959, at Benham, KY, a daughter of Bessie Partin and the late Herbert Lewis Partin of Cumberland, KY. She believed in the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Lewis Partin of Cumberland, KY and former husband James Perry Bullock.

Survivors include her mother, Bessie Partin; siblings, sister Sharon Partin of Knoxville, TN and brother, Rodney Partin of Cumberland, KY, and niece, Tara Partin of Cumberland, KY.

Deborah was a loving, caring friend to many and cherished the time she could spend with each. She was a devoted, loving light to her family.

Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY, was in charge of all arrangements.

