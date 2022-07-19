Project to widen I-75 in Laurel County completed

KENTUCKY TODAY

A three-year project to widen Interstate 75 in Laurel County wrapped up over the weekend, giving drivers in Kentucky a safer, more efficient way to travel the high-traffic north-south route.

The $120 million Laurel County projects, divided into a northern and southern section, expanded a 14-mile stretch from four to six lanes in both directions. In northern Laurel County, work included widening 10 miles of roadway from south of KY 909 to Exit 41 in London, building two new bridge overpasses on U.S. 25, and adding truck climbing lanes near Woods Creek Lake Dam where the roadway is steep.

The I-75 widening project in southern Laurel County, which was completed in December 2021, widened four miles in both directions, and included the reconstruction of the bridges over the Little Laurel River.

“I’m excited to announce the completion of the I-75 widening project in Laurel County, which provides more efficient travel along this critical regional and national commerce corridor,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Now, travelers have a continuous, wider route to help them move from Corbin to Covington.”

In 2020, more than 13 miles of I-75 were widened in Rockcastle County, including the replacement of five bridges and overpasses, new truck climbing lanes, and new traffic cameras at Exits 62 and 59, which serve the Mt. Vernon area.

“Travelers will soon reap the rewards of years of construction to deliver this transformative project that will make travel more efficient and provide more lanes to get to your destination faster,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

L-M Asphalt Partners LTC., d/b/a ATS Construction, of Lexington were contracted to complete both sections of the Laurel County I-75 widening project.