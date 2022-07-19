Police searching for robbery suspect

STAFF REPORT

Bell County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend.

Deputy Major Edwards responded to an early morning robbery at a gas station off of Highway 119 near the Blackmont community on Sunday.

Once on scene at Howard’s Fuel Station, Edwards said the clerk informed him that a masked male entered the store armed with a knife at about 5 a.m. The individual stole the money from the register and then fled the business in an unknown direction.

No vehicle description was given and the clerk was not harmed in this incident.

Neither the Bell County Sheriff’s office nor Bell County Dispatch could provide any additional information on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.