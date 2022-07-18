Bobcats look to win another district championship

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Bell County Bobcats will kickoff the 2022 football season on Aug. 19 at home against North Laurel.

The Bobcats closed the 2021 season with a 10-3 record. The Bobcats closed the 2021 season with a 10-3 record.

Bell County defeated Estill County and Rockcastle County in the first two rounds of the KHSAA Playoffs, but fell to Belfry (41-20) in the state quarterfinals.

The Pirates went on to win the Class 3A State Championship, defeating Paducah Tilghman 33-28.

According to coach Dudley Hilton, the team has 51 players on the roster. The Bobcats will return six players on offense and seven on defense.

Hilton will be entering his 44th season of coaching. He is currently second on the all-time win list in KHSAA football history with 409 wins. Hilton has dropped 130 losses.

Belfry coach Phillip Haywood is first on the list with 466 victories while Middlesboro coach Larry French has 349 wins and is currently third in the state.

The Bobcats must replace two players who put up big numbers in 2021. Quarterback Cameron Burnett (passed for 1,067 yards) and receiver Carter McCune (16 receptions for 455 yards).

Juniors Hayden Canady and Daniel Thomas, as well as freshman Blake Burnett, are competing for the QB job.

Senior Dawson Woolum returns at running back. Woolum rushed for 1,678 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.

The Bobcats compete in Class 3A, District 5 with Estill County, Garrard County, Rockcastle County and McCreary Central. Bell High has claimed three consecutive district titles.

Bell County played in the Central Kentucky 7v7 last week, winning five games. The Bobcats fell to Taylor County in the semifinals. Elizabethtown won the championship, defeating Taylor County.

The Bobcats will open the 2022 season at home against North Laurel. Bell County plays host to Whitley County (Sept. 16), McCreary Central (Sept. 23), Pulaski County (Oct. 14) and Estill County (Oct. 21).

Road games will include Knox Central (Aug. 26), Lincoln County (Sept. 9), Rockcastle County (Sept. 30), Garrard County (Oct. 7) and Harlan County (Oct. 28).

Bell County Football Schedule

Aug. 19…………….North Laurel

Aug. 26………..at Knox Central

Sept. 2…………………….OPEN

Sept. 9………at Lincoln County

Sept. 16……….Whitley County

Sept. 23…….McCreary Central

Oct. 7……….at Garrard County

Oct. 14…………Pulaski County

Oct. 21……………Estill County