Police curious about circumstances surrounding woman who went missing

STAFF REPORT

Middlesboro Police are investigating the case of a girl who went missing Tuesday and returned home a little more than 24 hours later.

According to police, Brooke Marie Vreeland, 22, was reported missing about 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 and returned home unharmed at 10:35 p.m. the following day. The woman, who also goes by Brooke Wilson, has an intellectual disability, according to police, who entered her into the National Crime Information Center for missing people while the search was on.

Police believe she may have been in the company of a male individual under questionable circumstances in Grainger County, Tennessee. The Grainger County Sheriff’s Office, Middlesboro Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were working together to find her.

Middlesboro Police are continuing to investigate where Vreeland was while she was missing.