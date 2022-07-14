Morris, Green to host basketball camp

A 606 Girls Basketball Camp will be held at Pineville High School on Friday and Saturday.

Former Kentucky standout and Bell County graduate Maci Morris and current Lady Cat senior and former Harlan County Lady Bear Blair Green will be the special guests.

On Friday, registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. for freshmen through seniors. The camp will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, registration will start at 8 a.m. for K-8th Grade. The camp will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The costs for the camp will be $40. This will include camp t-shirts, autographs and photos after the camp with Morris and Green, as well as the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from two accomplished local athletes.