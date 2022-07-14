Gift will help create new museum exhibit

Published 1:54 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Middlesboro City Councilwoman Glynna Brown, right, hands a check to Jes’Anne Givens of the Bell County Historical Society Museum. Photo submitted

STAFF REPORT

The Bell County Historical Society Museum recently received a financial gift from the city that will help create a new exhibit on how the Carnegie Library was developed. The exhibit will explore the vision some of Middlesboro’s leading citizens held in the early 1900s around a library’s role of enlightening and educating the city’s residents.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 606-242-0005.

