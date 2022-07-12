Senior Center celebrates reopening Friday

NEWS RELEASE

The Middlesboro Senior Citizens Center will celebrate its grand reopening on Friday, July 15. Come see Elvis – portrayed by Middlesboro’s own David Cawood – perform and wear your blue jeans and bobby socks, or poodle skirt and have fun, or just sit and have coffee with your friends (or make new ones). Festivities begin at 10 a.m.

The Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays for games of trivia, corn hole, horseshoes, checkers, UNO, Rook, painting, picture puzzles, chronic disease management programs and speakers, word searches, adult coloring, books and magazines to read, bingo, chair exercises, holiday celebrations, birthdays and more.

Those 60 and over are invited to stay for a free hot lunch at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call 606-248-2990.