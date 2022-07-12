Pineville sets ’22 volleyball season

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

Pineville coach Samantha North has a loaded volleyball schedule for the 2022 season.

The Lady Lions have 21 regular season games planned as well as a one-day event with Model, Foundation Christian Academy and June Buchanan (Aug. 27), the 13th Region All “A” Classic (Sept. 10) and the East Kentucky Mountain Classic at Perry Central (Sept. 24).

Coach North will have to replace five graduates from last year’s team.

In 2021, Pineville finished with an 11-13 record. The Lady Lions were 51st District Runners-up to Knox Central, but fell to Bell County in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament at Jackson County.

Pineville will open the season Aug. 15 at home against Claiborne (Tenn.). The Lady Lions will host Leslie County on Aug. 16 before traveling to Thomas Walker (Va.) on Aug. 22.