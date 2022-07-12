Mr. Walter Calvin Irwin, 85, of Lavonia, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Born on August 29, 1936 in Middlesboro, KY, he was the son of the late Otis and Bessie Leah (Yeary) Irwin. Mr. Irwin was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from APAC Paving. In addition to his parents, Mr. Irwin was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Kirk Irwin. Mr. Irwin is survived by his five daughters and their husbands, Glenna and Bennie, Sherri and Dale, Leah and Tony, Donna and Chuck, Tanya and Joe; grandchildren, Alex, Bailey, Madison, Zac, Rikki, Corie, Matthew, Avery, Amy, Jake, Jared, Steven, Larae, Austin; a number of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other loving relatives. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes. com Walter Calvin Irwin 08/29/1936-