Lonnie D. Strunk, 73

Lonnie D. Strunk, age 73, of Maynardville TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born on September 21, 1948 in Middlesboro, KY. He was the son of the late Henry and Judi Strunk. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Charles, Lavina, Bill, Peggy, Dan, David, Joyce ,Bobby Joe and baby sister Judy Marie.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Wanda Strunk; three daughters: Connie (Dennis) Jones, Leeanna Morgan and Crystal (Armando) Martinez; eight grandchildren: Lauren Shapiro, Haley Pullium, Brittany Harris, Savanah Angel, Alex Martinez, Tyler Morgan and Cannon Martinez; and two great-grandchildren; Bentley Taylor and Skylar Pullium. He is also survived by a brother, Dewey “Ben” Strunk of Florida.

Lonnie was a Christian and he loved the Lord. He led many to know the Lord as the previous Youth Director at Bennett’s Fork Baptist Church. He was a proud Coal miner and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved entertaining and cooking for his many friends and family. He was well loved by many and will surely be missed.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www,shumatefuneralhome.com