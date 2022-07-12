Farm Bureau awards scholarships

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Special to The Middlesboro News

The Bell County Farm Bureau recently awarded a total of 11 scholarships to area graduates. This year’s recipients of the Bell County Farm Bureau Ray Reed Scholarship are pictured (l-r) along with Bell County Farm Bureau directors. Front row: Sarah Saylor, Jamarah Young, Macy Green, Mallory Green and Gabby Daniels. Back row: Kevin Napier (director), Luther Taylor (director), Frank Mason (director), Gary Grubbs (director), Ewell Hoskins (director), John D Brock Sr (director), Hayden Melton and Zachary Taylor. Not pictured are Laurel Howard, Elijah Thompson, Brittany Mace, Raymond Eldridge and David Thompson (director). Photo submitted

The Bell County Farm Bureau recently awarded a total of 11 scholarships to area graduates. This year’s recipients of the Bell County Farm Bureau Ray Reed Scholarship are pictured (l-r) along with Bell County Farm Bureau directors. Front row: Sarah Saylor, Jamarah Young, Macy Green, Mallory Green and Gabby Daniels. Back row: Kevin Napier (director), Luther Taylor (director), Frank Mason (director), Gary Grubbs (director), Ewell Hoskins (director), John D Brock Sr (director), Hayden Melton and Zachary Taylor. Not pictured are Laurel Howard, Elijah Thompson, Brittany Mace, Raymond Eldridge and David Thompson (director). Photo submitted

The Bell County Farm Bureau recently awarded a total of 11 scholarships to area graduates. This year’s recipients of the Bell County Farm Bureau Ray Reed Scholarship are pictured (l-r) along with Bell County Farm Bureau directors. Front row: Sarah Saylor, Jamarah Young, Macy Green, Mallory Green and Gabby Daniels. Back row: Kevin Napier (director), Luther Taylor (director), Frank Mason (director), Gary Grubbs (director), Ewell Hoskins (director), John D Brock Sr (director), Hayden Melton and Zachary Taylor. Not pictured are Laurel Howard, Elijah Thompson, Brittany Mace, Raymond Eldridge and David Thompson (director). Photo submitted

More Z - Newsletter News

Country group Chapel Hart kicks off Levitt AMP series

Bell County man faces several charges involving a minor

988 mental health hotline goes live Saturday

Senior Center celebrates reopening Friday

Print Article
  • newsletter signup