Farm Bureau awards scholarships

The Bell County Farm Bureau recently awarded a total of 11 scholarships to area graduates. This year’s recipients of the Bell County Farm Bureau Ray Reed Scholarship are pictured (l-r) along with Bell County Farm Bureau directors. Front row: Sarah Saylor, Jamarah Young, Macy Green, Mallory Green and Gabby Daniels. Back row: Kevin Napier (director), Luther Taylor (director), Frank Mason (director), Gary Grubbs (director), Ewell Hoskins (director), John D Brock Sr (director), Hayden Melton and Zachary Taylor. Not pictured are Laurel Howard, Elijah Thompson, Brittany Mace, Raymond Eldridge and David Thompson (director). Photo submitted