David Ray Miracle, 78

David Ray Miracle, age 78, of Speedwell, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home while surrounded by his family.

He was born in Bell County, Kentucky on July 18, 1943 to the late Dan and Juelita Hoskins Miracle. David was saved at an early age on July 18, 1959 and then baptized shortly after on August 2, 1959. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers H.L. Miracle, Cleston Miracle, and Lee Otis Miracle, his sister Irene Hoskins, stepson Steven Bailey, and special grandson Bobby Ray Miracle.

Left to mourn his passing, wife of thirty-three years Evelyn Hurst Miracle of Speedwell, TN, children Kenneth Ray (Karen) Miracle of Middlesboro, KY, Pam (Michael) Hobbs of Middlesboro, KY, Mike (Linda) Miracle of Speedwell, TN, Charles David (Vanessa) Miracle of Barbourville, KY, Carlos (Enesel) Miracle of Barbourville, KY, Karen (Brodrick) Martin of Martinsburg, WV, Clyde (Mary) Miracle of Barbourville, KY, and Penny Sue Emery of Lexington, KY, stepchildren James (Debbie) Bailey of Greeneville, TN, Thomas (Angela) Bailey of Speedwell, TN, and Beth Bailey of Speedwell, daughter-in-law Lisa Miracle of Tazewell, TN, brothers Paul Miracle, Harold Miracle, Dennis Miracle, and Carl Thomas Miracle, special nephew Danny Miracle, as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family of David Ray Miracle will receive friends Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ryan Bailey officiating. Music provided by Dakota Harris.

Graveside services will immediately follow at the Turner Cemetery in Colmar, KY.

Pallbearers will be his sons and nephews.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Miracle Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com