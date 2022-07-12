Bell County man faces several charges involving a minor

Published 11:34 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Billy Myers

A Bell County man faces multiple charges after he was arrested July 6 by the Bell County Sheriff Office

Billy Myers, 49, of Miracle, was arrested by Bell County Chief Deputy Jared Smith as a result of a criminal complaint. He has been charged with two counts each of first-degree rape of a victim under age 12, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor for giving two children alcoholic beverages, on count of first-degree sexual abuse with a victim under 12 and one count of first-degree sodomy with a victim under 12.

The sheriff’s office says the incidents took place between Dec. 1, 2019 and May 1, 2022.

Myers was booked into the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

