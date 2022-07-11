Linda Marie Dickson Nordstrom was born in Middlesboro, Ky. on August 4, 1953. She died after a short illness on July 6, 2022. She graduated from MHS in 1971 and began working at South Central Bell as a telephone operator. After a few years there, she left to pursue adventures in the western U.S. Eventually she settled in Texas where she met her husband, Rusty Nordstrom. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Tennessee and Linda became the Hickory Star Restaurant manager in Maynardville. After many years, she came to Tazewell to manage the Olde Towne Grill. She soon retired and began a new life tending flowers and visiting friends. She is survived by three sisters: Katherine Dickson Greene, Cara Dickson (Darrell) Evans and Elizabeth Dickson Reister. She also left many nieces and nephews, who all loved her dearly. Please gather with us at the Middlesboro Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16th for her memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate money to your favorite charity.