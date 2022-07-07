Larry Paul Lewis, 74

Larry Paul Lewis, age 74, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born January 31, 1948 in Fourmile, Kentucky to the late Earl and Juanita Moore Lewis.

Larry was saved and baptized at a very young age. He grew up in Bell County, toiled as a Kentucky coal miner and was proud of the place he lived and came from. Larry was a true patriot, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He loved to garden and was an avid U.K. fan, a true Kentuckian through and through.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Earl Lewis and Juanita Moore Lewis, sisters Judy Lewis Mills and Eva Lewis Taylor, brothers Michael Lewis and Billy Earl Lewis, and special aunt Jewell Ross.

Larry leaves behind his daughters Judy (Josh) Freels and Avetta Gregory, sons James Lewis, Tad Lewis, Scott Lewis, Larry Lewis and Michael Miller, grandchildren Lincoln Freels, Jamarian Gregory and Jamal Gregory, special nephew David Mills, and special friends Alan Smith and Kim Smith, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Larry Paul Lewis will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow at the Lee-Cox Cemetery in the Brownies Creek community of Miracle, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lewis Family.

