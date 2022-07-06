Lawrence “Junior” Rowlett December 24, 1933 – July 1, 2022

Junior Rowlett was born in Ewing, VA in 1933, but came to Middlesboro, KY at the age of seven, and was raised on a mountaintop. He worked in outdoor advertising for 37 years and was also well-known as a backyard gunsmith and carpenter.

He loved riding his Jeep in the mountains, especially trips to Waterfall Hollow, and hunting and fishing. Whenever he would find a piece of trash in the woods he would always pick it up; he cared deeply for the preservation of our woodlands. He was also an avid gardener and would always warmly provide his family and friends with fresh vegetables.

His hard work ethic began when he was only eight, when he had to pick up scraps of coal from abandoned mines to take home to provide heat for his family. He was also a frequent visitor and vendor at the Giles Flea Market, in Tazewell, TN, where has left countless dear friends.

He is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Lawrence Rowlett Sr and Mary Jane Fee Rowlett; four of his five brothers: Hubert, Hobert, H.C., and Billy; his only sister, Clara Mae and his life-long best friend, Ray Carroll.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Brenda Darlene England Rowlett; his beloved daughter, Cheri Rowlett (Jim) Duncan; the light of his later years, his grandson, Benjamin Duncan (husband to Jennifer Nacario); the light of his final years, his beloved great-granddaughter, Ruth Harper Duncan, who brought my him untold joy; his brother, Luther Rowlett; his beloved nephew, Charles Rowlett; special sister-in-law, Butch Headrick and his beloved in-laws: Nancy Duncan, Armando Nacario, and Angeli Nacario. Special thanks to Dr. CA Moore, Bluegrass Hospice Nikki, Cindy, Jonathan and Nessa.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Shumate Funeral Home with a service following at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jonathan Chambers officiating. Music will be provided by Francis Gambrell and Karen Hudson.

