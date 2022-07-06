Bell County man is dead following accident

Larry Lewis of Bell County was killed July5 during an accident while demolishing a building.

Lewis, 74, and another man were cleaning up a property with a bulldozer. According to reports, they attached a chain to the dozer and an I-beam they were attempting to pull down an old house. Lewis was in the path of the beam and it struck him causing multiple blunt force injuries and killing him, according to the Bell County Coroner’s Office.

A former coal minder, Horton was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:58 p.m. by Bell County Deputy Coroner Don Horton.

Middlesboro Fire/EMS and Middlesboro Police responded to the scene.