John Edward “John Edd” Philpot, 73 of Pineville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Pineville Community Health Care. He was born in Pineville on August 25, 1948, a son of the late Edward “Curly” Philpot and Shirley Young Gordon. John Edd graduated from Pineville High School in 1966. After graduation he went to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigations before enlisting in the United States Air Force. John did two tours in Vietnam and returned to Pineville in 1972. He went to work for Kentucky Utilities in 1975 until he retired. John Edd got his first job at the age of eight delivering newspapers in Pineville to help feed himself; his brother, Freddie; mother, Shirley; and aunt, Betty. With the exception of three months after Vietnam, he worked from the age of eight until he retired from Kentucky Utilities. During the 1990’s he did color commentary for local football and basketball games and for Union College football games with John Engle.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Jennie Young; brother, Teddy Philpot; aunt who was like a mother, Betty Young; aunts, Minnie Helton, Ethel Schultz, Geneva Chealander, and Inez Porter; and uncles, Roy Philpot, George Philpot, and John Young.

John Edd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jo Ann Philpot of Pineville; daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Daniel Roberts of Williamsburg; grandson, Jarrod Roberts of Williamsburg; bonus grandson, Cameron Williams of Maynardville, Tennessee; brother, Freddie Philpot; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private Celebration of John Edd’s Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (support. woundedwarriorproject.org or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516) in John Edd’s name.

