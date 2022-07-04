Middlesboro man charged with criminal littering

Published 1:40 pm Monday, July 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Baker after neighbors complained of litter and debris he discarded on the side of 35th Street in Middlesboro. Photo from Bell County Sheriff via Facebook

STAFF REPORT

David Baker’s neighbors had finally had enough.

David Scott Baker

Baker, 55, was arrested last week on two warrants and charged with criminal littering after the Bell County Sheriff’s Department received calls from his neighbors about litter on 35th Street in Middlesboro.

Photos on the sheriff’s department Facebook page revealed piles of trash and debris on the side of a road, including buckets and large containers with stagnant, mosquito-infested water. The water smelled foul, and authorities said it could have posed a hazard for nearby neighbors and people driving past.

Deputies said Baker admitted to scattering the litter along the road as a way to relieve stress.

Baker had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center for booking and was charged with criminal littering.

