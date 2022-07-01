Independence Day festivities set for Monday in Middlesboro

This Fourth of July, the city of Middlesboro will be hosting their Independence Day celebration at the civic center.

Mayor Rick Nelson said the community picnic will be making a return from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

“We’ll have hot dogs and chips, watermelon, and we will have a couple of bands there playing,” said Nelson.

He said weather permitting there will be inflatables at the little league field and the swimming pool will be open. The bands that are scheduled to perform are Back Porch Grass and Dark Ridge Ramblers.

“It’s more of an old traditional bluegrass type country music band,” said Nelson.

Like everything, the cost of putting on a fireworks display is more expensive than ever.

“Our fireworks went up on us this time, it went from about $16,000 to $20,000,” said Nelson.

“We’re going to go all out for the folks and hope they enjoy it.”

Admission to the city’s festivities is free.