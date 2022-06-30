Terry “Chicken” Blaine McManaway, 69, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 24, 1953, in Middlesboro, KY, to the late WT and Flortiena McManaway. Terry “Chicken” worked for many years as a coal miner.

In addition to his parents Terry is preceded in death by ten siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48yrs Connie McManaway; children Elyssa McManaway, Terry (Mac) McManaway II and Corey McManaway; grandchildren Zavery, Zoe, Izzy, Izaiah, Kezlin, Ezekiel, Caleb, Elizabeth, Sophia, Blaine and Chloe; sister Carolyn Welch; brother Michael McManaway; son-in-law Stephen Burgess; daughters-in-law Jenny McManaway and Kim McManaway.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Eades officiating. In keeping with Terry’s wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.

Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to the service on July 2nd from 4:00PM to 5:00PM.

High Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Courtesy obituary from Green Hills Funeral Home to the McManaway & Barnett Families.