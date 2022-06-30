Carl Rains, 81

Carl Rains, age 81, of Middlesboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Bell County and a deacon at Gospel Outreach Church.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Betty Rains, parents John Henry and Opal Rains, brothers Aubrey Rains, Estil Rains and Lee Roy Rains, and great grandson Maxwell Rains.

Left to carry on, his wife Charlotte Rains, children Carla Turner, Bobby Rains, Pamela Goins, Carl “Nooner” Rains Jr and Amy Chadwell.

Grandchildren Chris Turner, Jason Turner, Aaron Turner, Tori Gibson, Tonya Goins, Josh Goins, Amber Goins, Micky Rains, Jon Rains, Ryan Wyrick, Kyler Rains, Spencer Rains and Samantha Goodman.

Great grandchildren Piper Turner, Jenson Rains, Bentley Rains, Neveah Goins, Alyleah Goins, and very special great grandson Tristen Goins.

Loving sisters Bertha Ladd, Rilla Schneider and Judy Rains.

As well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Carl Rains will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gospel Outreach Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky with Rev. Donnie Buell presiding.

Interment will immediately follow in the Rains Cemetery on Hebrew Cemetery Road in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Turner, Kyler Rains, Micky Rains, Anthony Flanary, David Carroll and Day-Day Carroll.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Rains Family.

