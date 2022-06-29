Voter registration numbers up for third straight month

Published 6:04 pm Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

For the third consecutive, month more new voters were added to Kentucky’s rolls than were removed, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

“Kentucky continues to see a bump in voter registration,” said Adams. “After a sleepy primary election, I hope this indicates voter interest in the General Election.”

From May 18 – when the rolls reopened for registration following the May 17 primary election – through May 31, 8,617 new voters registered while 4,420 were removed – 3,996 deceased voters, 192 who moved out of state, 163 voters convicted of felonies, 60 adjudged incompetent and nine who voluntarily de-registered.

Democratic registrants account for 45.2 percent of the electorate, with 1,612,323 voters. Democratic registration declined by 5,738, a 0.36 percent decrease.

Republican registration accounts for 45.1 percent of the electorate, with 1,608,203 voters. Republican registration increased by 8,897, a 0.56 percent increase. There are 344,024 voters registered under other political affiliations, including Independent, making up 9.7 percent of the electorate. Registration in this category increased by 1,038, or 0.30 percent.

More News

Garden club restarts tours after two-decade hiatus

Covid report is a mixed bag for Kentucky

Middlesboro Police hold active-shooter training at senior center

Lawsuit filed to re-establish abortion rights in Kentucky

Print Article
  • newsletter signup