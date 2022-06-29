Middlesboro Police hold active-shooter training at senior center

ELIZABETH MANNING

elizabeth@middlesboronews.com

The Middlesboro Police Department recently conducted an active shooter presentation at the Bell County Senior Citizens Center.

K9 Office Nick Capps said the center contacted the department and gave the presentation at the Middlesboro location.

He informed the faculty and staff about the importance of recognizing the possible threats they might not be aware of. “I talked with them about being prepared for an active shooter if one were to occur,” said Capps. He also went into detail about what to do if an active shooting were to happen: run, hide and fight.

He mentioned the importance of having medical supplies ready and on hand for all employees.

Capps plans to go back to the center to hold a stop-the-bleed class. “This would basically give them all the necessities they would need if something bad were to happen, not only there at the center but also when they go deliver food to some of their seniors they tend to,” said Capps.

Capps also attended the yearly recertification class for K9 Rahab.

“Within that certification you do narcotics detection, area and building search, and apprehension work,” said Capps.

This is Rahab’s second year with MPD and she is a certified full patrol police K9.