Garden club restarts tours after two-decade hiatus

Middlesborough (sic) Garden Club Chairman Phyllis Hopson put together the group’s first tour after an absence of nearly 20 years, which included six homes and businesses throughout the city.

The first location was at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. This is one of the oldest faith communities in Middlesboro.

Member Donna Smith’s home was the second location. Hydrangeas and daylilies were all over the garden and held several terraced beds. The entry of the home was lined with black-eyed Susans to add color.

Ann Shumate hosted the third location. She planted everything on display except the oaks, poplars and other large trees. Her garden also consisted of day lilies, along with 50 varieties of plants. Shumate’s garden also had hydrangeas, hostas and ornamental yard art.

The fourth location was the home of member Peggy Capps. The garden showed a variety of plants and yard art created by Ann Madon.

The fifth location was member Ann Madon’s home. She planted each item in the garden. She recently started to transform it into a Monarch Garden.

The sixth and final location of the tour was The Arthur Museum. This is a Victorian-style garden with symmetrical plantings, formal walkways, and a fountain centerpiece. There are antique plants like a witch hazel tree, spicebush, and Lenten roses that are more than 100 years old.