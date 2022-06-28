Tishie Helton (Morgan) Asher, 98

Tishie Helton (Morgan) Asher of Stoney Fork, Kentucky, passed away on June 25th, 2022, one month shy of her 99th birthday. She was born on July 27th, 1923, the daughter of the late Jack Helton and Bessie Lawson Helton.

In addition to her parents and two infant siblings, she was preceded in death by brothers, Farmer, Forester and Bennett Helton; sisters, Frances Lefevers and Evelyn Rice; and husbands, Herbert Morgan (died in 1986) and David Colson Asher (died in 2012).

She is survived by one brother, Gervous Helton of Ventura, California, a host of nieces and nephews, and many other extended family members and friends.

Funeral services were at 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. Visitation was from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, followed by the funeral service. Burial was at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your church or favorite charity.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Asher Family.