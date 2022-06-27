Gaynelle Jackson Hendrickson, 89 of Pine Top, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Hazard ARH. She was born in Rutledge, Tennessee on July 26, 1932, a daughter of the late Ellis and Elsie Margaret Davidson Jackson. Gaynelle was a long-time member of the Riverside Baptist Church, the WMU, and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She had worked for a long-time at the Pineville Community Hospital as a Registered Nurse.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George “Buck” Hendrickson; and brother, Osco Curt Jackson.

Gaynelle is survived by her sons and daughters-in law, George David and Sharon Hendrickson and Leonard Ellis and Tammy Hendrickson; grandchildren, Robert Leonard Hendrickson, Tara Gaynelle Hendrickson, Lauren Johnson, and Whitney Neace; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Jackson; sister, Jean Noe; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Riverside Baptist Church in Fourmile with Rev. Ray Spicer and Rev. Terrell Gibson presiding. Music was provided by Ovid Pannell. Burial followed at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers were Mark Slusher, Jonah Brooks, Patrick Brooks, Greg Hendrickson, Fred Bishop, and Rick Dunn. Honorary pallbearers were the Deacons of Riverside Baptist Church, Kermit Jackson, Dr. Talmadge Hays, Gary Jackson, GK Van Bever, Bob Hendrickson, Mike Sproles, Ronnie Washam, Neil Ward, Dr. Jerry Woolum, and John Mills.

The family received friends on Sunday from 1:30 PM until the funeral hour at the Riverside Baptist Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Hendrickson Family.