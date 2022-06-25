Loan program designed to help boost local business

The Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation announced a $1 million loan program to give the region’s tourism-related business owners the financing and free business counseling they need to get their projects off the ground.

SKED is partnering with regional tourism marketing initiative known as The Kentucky Wildlands to market the new loan program called Destination Thrive — a Southern and Eastern Kentucky Tourism Growth Fund. Together, the regional nonprofits hope to get more capital into the hands of tourism entrepreneurs for investments they need.

It is a partnership that melds both of their missions, including encouraging economic development in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

Qualifying business owners and entrepreneurs will receive Destination Thrive Tourism Growth Fund loans and free business counseling and technical assistance from SKED staff to ensure their project is completed and successful, SKED Executive Director Brett Traver said.

For more information, visit www.skedcorp.com, or call (606) 677-6101.