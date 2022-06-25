LMU baseball camps continue through July

Head coach Justin Haywood and the Lincoln Memorial University baseball program will host five youth camps this summer, with online registration applications still being accepted for four remaining sessions through July.

Remaining Sessions:

• Session 2: June 27 – 30

• Session 3: July 11 – 14

• Session 4: July 18 – 21

• Session 5: July 25 – 28

All sessions will be run from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Campers cannot be enrolled in high school.

The LMU baseball program will accep campers aged 7-13 for $100 per-session. Lincoln Memorial employees will receive a 10% discount. Registration for each session will close the Friday prior.

For more information, contact head coach Justin Haywood at justin.haywood@lmunet.edu.

LMU’s Gentry named to national team

Lincoln Memorial University men’s volleyball standout Matthew Gentry was named to the 2022 men’s beach collegiate national team roster, after appearing for the U.S. on the U-21 national squad last summer.

This past season, Gentry picked up his first Off the Block All-Independent Team accolade, as he rebounded after not seeing any action in 2021. In 2022, Gentry became a mainstay in the LMU lineup as he recorded a team-high 88 sets played across 26 matches. Recording a career-best 125 kills, the Hudson, Ohio native also was productive on the defensive end as he tallied 80.0 total blocks, posting a career-high 11 total blocks in the four-set victory over McKendree on Jan. 29.

Gentry also recently competed for the Stars & Stripes in a national team outing to Thailand in the spring.