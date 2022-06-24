Catheryn Sue Bolinger, 72

Catheryn Sue Bolinger, age 72, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, formerly of Lafollette, Tennessee passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 20, 1949 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Elihue and Mary Walden Wilson.

Catheryn was a special and loving Mother and Grandmother who enjoyed quilting, playing crossword puzzles, and eating candy in her spare time. She loved spending time with her family and playing with her pet, Nook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Earl Bollinger, son Anthony Ray Bolinger, sister Shirley Muse, and brothers James Wilson and Johnny Wilson.

Left to mourn her passing, daughter Connie Heck and husband Larry, grandchild Jacob Earl Heck, sisters Nova Faye Phillips and Jean Beatty, brother Junior Wilson, her beloved special pet Nook Bolinger, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Catheryn Bolinger will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Heck officiating.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Bolinger Cemetery, Lafollette, Tennessee.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Bolinger Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com