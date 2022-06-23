Bobcats cagers have claimed 10 wins

The Bell County Bobcats have had a competitive summer on the basketball court.

Bell County has posted a 10-6 record.

The Bobcats lost several seniors from this year’s team, but several junior varsity players have performed well this summer.

Bell High was scheduled to visit Williamsburg on Monday and Whitley County on Tuesday.

The Bobcats will be at home on Thursday to play Barbourville and Williamsburg. Games will begin at 11 a.m.

Pineville plays in Shootout

The Pineville Mountain were 0-3 over the weekend at the Rockets Titans Shootout.

According to Pineville coach Brad Levy, “the team played some great competition, which will make us better.”

The Lions are 13-7 this summer.

Pineville hosted Thomas Walker (Va.) and Leslie County on Tuesday.

Coaches urged to report results

To all area schools, the Middlesboro News is looking for high school summer camp reports and Bell County area little league information.

An email is available at paullunsford418@gmail.com.

You may call or text sports information to (606) 909-2367.