State Police targeting road safety

Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will be participating in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) through June 23. This enforcement campaign targets unsafe driving behavior that often leads to crashes involving passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It complements national efforts to educate all drivers on how to share the roads safely with large trucks.

The national SafeDRIVE initiative cracks down on dangerous interstate driving behaviors such as aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear a seat belt, distracted driving and driving under the influence. During this effort, KSP Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will have scale facilities open, ensuring commercial drivers are following safety regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver license compliance, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

KSP encourages all motorists to take the following advice while driving on the roads:

• Stay out of blind spots: Large trucks and buses have big blind spots on all four sides.

• Pass safely: Make sure you can see the truck driver in their side mirror. Use your turn signals, and don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure you can see the CMV vehicle in your rearview mirror before pulling in front.

• Don’t cut off large vehicles: It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

• Don’t tailgate: Tailgating a commercial vehicle puts you in a blind spot.

State Police investigate officer-involved shooting

The Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville has been requested by Coal Run Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 15 at approximately 11:09 am EST in Pike County.

At the request of Kentucky State Police Post 9, the KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A male subject was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he was treated for injuries not related to the shooting or arrest. The subject was later released and transported to the Pike County Detention Center.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts are gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.

KSP searching for escapees

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is looking for two inmates who walked away during work release for the Pike County Detention Center, on June 16th at 1:00 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates Logan Hall (30 years old) and Larry Foster (42 years old) walked away from work release while working near Power Drive in Coal Run. Hall is described as being a white male, 6’1ft tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Foster is described as being a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing 221 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Both subjects were last seen wearing red shirts and blue jeans. The subjects are believed to be operating a blue 2014 Kia Sorento with KY registration plate 638YFX.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Logan Hall or Larry Foster is asked to call KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Terry Mounts.

Post 10 investigating missing persons report

On June 19, 2022 Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from a family to report a missing family member. Tpr. Keith Lowe responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates Stanley Edward Farley (41) was last seen at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday June 19, 2022 walking on Indian Ridge Road in the Wallins community of Harlan County. Currently, his last known clothing description is unknown.

KSP is urging the public to contact Post 10 at 606-573-3131 with any assistance locating Mr. Farley. Mr. Farlay has been entered as a missing person and the case is continuing by Tpr. Keith Lowe.