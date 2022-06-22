Pineville latest regional office for driver licenses

FRANKFORT – A new driver licensing regional office has opened in eastern Kentucky, with two more expected soon, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which is taking over the service that had been performed at circuit Court clerks’ offices for many years.

The new office is in Pineville, at 101 Courthouse Square, second floor. Its business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

The Pineville location is the 29th KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office. There are at least two more new offices planned at Pikeville as well as a second location in Lexington. Kentuckians can go to any regional office, not just the one closest to them.

“We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing Regional Offices as one of three ways Kentuckians can now renew a driver’s licenses or state identification card,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kentuckians have more choices, like opting for a REAL ID version that’s accepted for air travel and military base access, renewing online or by mail, or choosing a card good for eight years instead of four.”

Kentuckians can visit drive.ky.gov to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in customers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations, but people are encouraged to visit this page to check the status of walk-in services before visiting an office.

First-time REAL ID applicants must visit a KYTC regional office in person, with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a personalized list of required documents to bring when applying, visit realidky.com.

Nearly 167,000 Kentuckians have skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never available before. More information on the services offered through each renewal method is available here.

Other regional offices are now operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Covington, Danville (appointment only), Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Independence, Jackson, Lexington, London, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Mayfield, Maysville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset.

Legislation was passed in 2020 that transitioned REAL ID services, as well as other driver’s license and state ID services, from circuit court clerks to KYTC. The migration of services will be complete statewide by the end of this month.