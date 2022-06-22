Mr. James E. Gibbs, 82

Mr. James E. Gibbs, age 82 of Harrogate, TN, born January 1, 1940 passed away surrounded by his children on Father’s Day, June 19, 2022. He attended the University of Kentucky where upon graduation in Civil Engineering came back to Harrogate to join the family coal mining business. Arabian horses always held a special place in his heart and he shared this passion with his children throughout their childhood. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Juanita Gibbs, siblings Paris Ann, Cecil, and Faye Gibbs, and the mother of his children Carol Gibbs.

Survivors include his three children Michelle, Michael (Christine) and Mark (Andrea) Gibbs. Grandchildren: Courtney, Will, Jessica, Lucas, and Anna Gibbs Brothers: A.C. (Betty Jane) Gibbs and John L. (Vickie) Gibbs Jr Sisters: Bette (Bob) Collins and Betty Jo Gibbs Close friends: Josh and Gerald Branham Along with many nieces and nephews. The family plans to hold a private graveside service to remember the life of their brother, dad, and Pop.