Garden Club tour makes a return

After roughly 20 years, the Middlesborough (sic) Garden Club will be host a tour of their gardens.

The club started in the 1930s and hosted the tour on and off ever since.

“We have always done various things to beautify our surroundings,” said Middlesborough Garden Club President Sally Smith.

The club has about 35 members and is the largest in the area. The Middlesboro sign next to Dairy Queen and the Victorian garden near the Arthur Museum, are just two of the locations the club maintains. The Middlesboro Street Department has also provided some help to the club.

“This is a fundraiser for us,” Smith said, “because to do all these things you need a little money.”

Four members of the club have opened their home gardens for the tour, along with a few other locations around town. Smith said one garden is full of daylilies and another is a small backyard garden. Each is different in its own way.

“These gardens that you’re going to go see are ladies garden all the time, they’ll put extra mulch on , extra weeding,” said Smith. “ They’re gardens are well-established gardens.”

There will be six locations on the tour to visit.

“You can get out and walk around, and there will be the owner of the garden and several garden club members will be there to talk to you about what’s been planted there and what works and what doesn’t,” said Smith.

One of the six gardens will be offering light refreshments.

“It’s a lovely opportunity to see some gardens that are well taken care of and have some interesting plants,” said Smith.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any garden club member or at the Bell County Historical Society and Museum. The address of each garden is printed on the ticket.