William “Tom” Shackelford Jr., 46

William “Tom” Shackelford Jr, age 46, was called home Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Tommy was of the Pentecostal faith. He worked as a mechanic most of his life and had a passion for classic cars and motorcycle riding. He loved his family and was a friend to anyone he encountered. Tom was honored to be named a Kentucky Colonel.

Tom was born August 31, 1975 to William Shackelford Sr and Wanda Dixon Shackelford who proceed him in death. Tom is also proceeded in death by his brother Scott Shackelford and his sister Leona Herzog.

Left to mourn his passing, step-daughters Jessica Lawson and Sylvia Yates, brother David Shackelford, sisters Jennifer (Benny) Shackelford and Tammy (Charles) Miler and Lisa Shackelford, nieces Charlena Hill, Shana Moreno, Misty Cline, Bobby Joe Simpson and special niece Heather Shackelford, nephews Marvin Hill, John Hill, Hako Miler and special nephew Ethan Shackelford, and special cousin Jeff (Daniele) Settles.

“There is no pain so great as the memory of joy in the present.”

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Shackelford Family.

