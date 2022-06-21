List of recalled Jif products expanded

J.M. Smucker Company issued a recall on May 20 for 49 Jif peanut butter products that have been linked to an outbreak of salmonella.

At least 16 people in 12 states were sickened, and two were hospitalized. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traced the outbreak to a Smucker’s manufacturing facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Jif products that were recalled have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. The lot code is the first seven digits under the expiration date on a jar. Any jars with those codes should be thrown away.

The company is sending replacement coupons for anyone who files a recall claim. Jif is not sending refund checks to customers. To file a claim, customers can go to www.jif.com/recall-form. Jif will send replacement coupons in the mail.

Since the initial recall, at least 18 additional companies have issued their own recalls for products that were made with Jif.

According to the FDA website, the following companies have issued recalls in response to the outbreak:

• Brand name: Fresh Garden Highway; Product Description: Protein Power Snack; Company: F&S Fresh Foods

• Brand name: Taharka Brothers; Product Description: Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream; Company: Taharka Brothers Ice Cream

• Brand name: Giant Eagle; Product Description: Baked items containing peanut butter; Company: Giant Eagle

• Brand name: Quick Chek; Product Description: Apple and Peanut Butter Snack Trays; Company: Safeway Fresh Foods

• Brand name: Rich’s; Product Description: Peanut butter cups; Company: Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.

• Brand name: Multiple brand names; Product Description: Snack Packs and Sandwiches; Company: A G Specialty Foods

• Brand name: Jack & Olive and Created Fresh!; Product Description: Egg and Cheese Curds snack and power boxes; Company: Bix Produce Company

• Brand name: Euphoria Chocolate; Product Description: Chocolate candy; Company: Euphoria Chocolate Company

• Brand name: Walmart and Fudgeamentals; Product Description: Fudge; Company: Fudgeamentals

• Brand name: Multiple brand names; Product Description: Fresh cut fruit and vegetable products; Company: Del Monte

• Brand name: Multiple brand names; Product Description: Store-prepared items containing peanut butter; Company: Albertsons Companies

• Brand name: Coblentz Chocolate Company; Product Description: Various chocolate products containing peanut butter; Company: Coblentz Chocolate Company

• Brand name: Mary’s Harvest; Product Description: Celery and Apple Peanut Butter Cups; Company: Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc.

• Brand name: Garden Cut; Product Description: Apple Wedges and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter; Company: Garden Cut, LLC

• Brand name: Fresh Seasons; Product Description: Power Packs; Company: TAHER, INC

• Brand name: Multiple brand names; Product Description: Fresh Cut Fruit Snack Trays and Fruit Snack Cups; Company: Country Fresh

• Brand name: Wilbur; Product Description: Multiple Chocolate Products; Company: Cargill

• Brand name: Wawa; Product Description: Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper; Company: Wawa

More information about each product recall can be found at FDA.gov.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.