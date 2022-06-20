Learning how to adjust our sails

“Our mind is a garden our thoughts are seeds, we can plant flowers or we can plant weeds.” This old saying means we choose what we think about and are responsible for the thoughts we allow to grow.

We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust our sails. We decide each moment what we will say, how we act, and who we will serve. God is waiting for us to become the person Jesus died for us to be.

Courage does not always roar. Sometimes faith is the quiet voice at the end of the day that says, “I will try it again tomorrow.” Never give up, ask God to help you and He will. The Bible says in Psalm 118 verse 5, “I called upon the Lord in my distress: the Lord answered me, and set me in a large place. The Lord is on my side, I will not fear, what can man do to me?” Feed your faith and your fears will starve to death.

Proverbs chapter 3 and verses 5- 8 declare, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the LORD and depart from evil. It shall be health to thy navel, and strength, nourishment, and refreshment to thy bones.” We know that God is the highest authority and has complete power and control over all things! We are celebrating how our creator is bringing victory over an enemy that is trying to do us harm!

We confess God’s Word that is the true reality of His perfect will. We believe and receive His never-failing truth into our lives and come into agreement with Isaiah 54:17, “No weapon formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.” We are filled with joy because God loves us and sent His Son Jesus to save us and we know in our hearts that He desires to intervene and always has our best interest in mind.

God is the creator of all things and spoke the universe into existence. He said let there be light and there was light and it was good, and this same spiritual principle is active and alive within us. He wants us to know and agree with His will and to speak His Word in faith as He has promised that He will manifest His plans through us for His glory. God’s Words are light and life and His people are commanded to choose life! In Isaiah 57:19 the Lord says, “I create the fruit of the lips; Peace, peace to him who is far away, and to him that is near and I will heal him.”

We repent of our sins and ask God to help us become victorious! Psalm 66:18, “If I regard iniquity in my heart God will not hear me.” Psalm 51:10-12, “Create in me a clean heart O God, and renew a right spirit within me. Cast me not away from thy presence, and take not thy Holy Spirit from me. Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation, and uphold me with thy free Spirit.” “In my distress, I called upon the Lord and cried unto my God: He heard my voice out of His temple, and my cry came before Him, even into His ears” Psalm 18:6. Be encouraged to know He is listening to you right now.

“Father, I come to you today with a broken and contrite heart. I am weak but we know that you are strong. Fear and doubt are at my door like ravening wolves. I look across the world and see evil and darkness everywhere. My heart is heavy as I see more people turning against you and your truth. I humbly ask that you fill my mind and soul today with your peace that passes all understanding. Please encourage my heart and allow me to see the victory as when Elisha’s servant’s eyes were opened. Help me to stay focused on who you are and to dwell in the secret place of the Most High. My hope, my trust, and my life is in you and nothing else. All glory to you forever, amen.”

