Darryl Wayne England, 58

Darryl Wayne England, age 58, was born January 25, 1964, the son of the late Leon Edward England and Patsy Mahan (Bobby) Gambrel.  A lifelong resident of Middlesboro, KY, he passed away on June 11, 2022. He was a mechanic all his life, he had a love of motorcycles – riding them and spending hours working on them.

Darryl was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Edward “Eddie“ England; paternal grandparents, Herman and Edna England; and maternal grandparents, Earl and Ruby Godfrey.

He is survived by his daughter, Brianne Rains; grandchildren, Maleah Norris, Rylan Norris and Tymier Brooks; brother, Randy Earls; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Joe Evans; nephew, Bradley Evans; niece, Dr. Rachel Evans Pfister and husband Dr. Charles Pfister; and special friend, Margaret “Beany” Earls.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 12:00 noon, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel.  Family and friends will proceed to the graveside service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating.

