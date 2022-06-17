2022 Levitt AMP lineup released

The 2022 Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series is a month away and the artists have been revealed.

Co-chair of the Levitt Committee David Whitlock said Middlesboro was one of three cities across the country that has participated in Levitt for each of the seven years since the series began. During the pandemic, Middlesboro participated in Levitt with a virtual concert to keep the series going.

The series kicks off July 14 with Chapel Hart and will take place every Thursday through Sept. 15 at Levitt Park on Cumberland Avenue.

Two artists this year are from Kentucky – Kelsey Waldon and Magnolia Boulevard, and the Dan Tyminski Band appeard in the film “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou” featuring Kentucky native George Clooney.

“Exposing people and giving people access to these types of music that they would probably never hear,” said Whitlock. “I basically listen to country and bluegrass music, now I know all these other genres and other types of bands now. Diversity in not only skin color or race, but also in age and income levels and bringing everyone down here for free music to give them the access and opportunity, I think that’s what Levitt really wants to see, and I think we do a great job of that.”

Other acts include Dedicated Men of Zion, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Hannah Wicklund, Robert Jon and The Wreck, Victor Wainwright and The Train and Los Cost.

“I’m so excited to finally reveal the big secret,” said Middlesboro Main Street Executive Director Joanie Jasper. “I’ve been so excited about the bands, I’ve listened to them and love each and every one of them and know how exciting the series is going to be.”

Admission is free.