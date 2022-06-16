Mountain Lions play well during summer basketball

The Pineville Mountain Lions are off to a 9-2 start after two weeks of summer basketball.

Last week, Pineville claimed wins over Williamstown and Lincoln (W.Va.) in a team camp at Georgetown College. The Lions suffered losses to Lexington Sayre by 10 and Scott County by four, according to head coach Brad Levy.

“It was a good opportunity to face some out of area teams,” Levy said of the Georgetown Camp.

Pineville has also defeated Williamsburg, Berea, Jenkins, Claiborne County (Tenn.), Lee (Va.) twice and Cumberland Gap (Tenn.).

Pineville to host hoops camp

Coach Brad Levy and the Pineville basketball coaches and players will conduct Mountain Lions Future Stars Basketball Camp from June 20 to 22.

The camp will be held at the school and will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided in the cafeteria at 12:15 each day.

The basketball camp is open for boys and girls first-grade through the eighth-grade for students entering the 2022-23 school year.

Students will be taught skill development with 1-on-1, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 competitions.

The fee is $40 with sibling discounts available.

The basketball staff at PHS and the players invite everyone interested to attend.

Bell County enjoying summer success

Another area team playing well this summer is the Bell County Lady Cats.

Bell High is currently 10-2 with several wins over 13th, 12th and 14th Region opponents.

The Last Cats have also picked up wins against Tennessee teams/

.”I feel that our summer schedule has been very competitive and beneficial for us,” said Bell County coach David Teague.

“It gives us an early look at our team for the upcoming season, and gives us the opportunity to see things we need to focus on.

Bell County will be playing at a camp at the University of the Cumberland this week, plus a home.

Coaches urged to report sports info

To all area schools, the Middlesboro News is looking for high school summer camp reports and Bell County area little league information.

An email is available at paullunsford418@gmail.com.

You may call or text sports information to (606) 909-2367.