KCTCS board approves first pay raise in 5 years

OWENSBORO – Approval of a 7 percent pay raise for employees and a new budget topped action taken during a meeting of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents, held at Owensboro Community and Technical College.

“This raise is long overdue,” said KCTCS Board Chair Lisa Desmarais after the vote. “Our faculty and staff have not had a recurring raise in five years, and it’s been hard to recruit and retain staff. We so appreciate the loyalty our employees have shown, and the passion they have for their students to succeed. The board is very pleased to approve this raise.”

In addition to okaying the pay raise, board members also elected a slate of officers that will serve a one-year term beginning July 1. Desmarais was re-elected to lead the board. James Lee Stevens was re-elected as vice chair and Wendy Fletcher was re-elected as secretary.

In other business, the board:

• Adopted a budget of $962,305,200 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

• Approved a capital project for Madisonville Community College’s Glema Mahr Center for the Arts roof replacement, and one for equipment upgrades at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Cumberland.

• Received a preview of President Paul Czarapata’s goals for 2022-23.

• Heard a presentation from Cathe Dykstra, president/CEO, Family Scholar House, about current engagement with KCTCS colleges and additional opportunities available.

• Recognized Student Regent Brooke K. Gallagher and Student Regent Alexandrea Shouse for their board service and academic achievements.

• Ratified new mission statements for all 16 colleges.

• Approved 9,256 academic credential requests between January 8, 2022 – April 8, 2022. These credentials included 4,975 certificates, 653 diplomas and 3,628 associate degrees.

The next meeting of the KCTCS Board of Regents is scheduled for September 15 and 16 at the KCTCS office in Versailles.