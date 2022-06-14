Heat wave to bring record temperatures, heat indexes over 110

FRANKFORT – Kentucky is expected to see the first sustained heat wave of the year during the upcoming work week, with temperatures reaching close to 100 degrees, and high humidity resulting in heat index readings of 110 or more, in much of the state.

Heat advisories and even excessive heat warnings are possible in the coming days due to the high heat and humidity, with only widely scattered thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe, to offer any relief.

Kentuckians will need to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke as the state faces a heat wave (National Weather Service).

The National Weather Service says Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is the period where the hottest temperatures are forecast to take place, with the potential for some record high temperatures, as well as record warm morning lows.

Some of the cities where new record highs could be set during one or more days of the coming work week include Ashland/Huntington, Covington, Frankfort, Henderson/Evansville, Jackson, Lexington, London, Louisville, Paducah,

Weather Service personnel warn that the lack of relief in the evenings in combination with the high afternoon temperatures will make for dangerous condition for those with poor air conditioning, suffer from heat sensitivities, and work in the outdoors.

Forecasters say to practice heat safety wherever you are. That includes:

• Job sites: Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

• Indoors: Check up on your neighbors, especially the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

• Vehicles: Never leave children or pets unattended. Look before you Lock.

• Outdoors: Limit outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated. Make surer outdoor pets have shade and plenty of water as well.

In addition, make sure you know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what actions to take. See the graphic included with this story.

The National Weather Service says models indicate that the passage of a cold front can happen between Thursday night into Friday morning with a brief respite from the blazing hot weather. However, warm weather is expected to return with temperatures in the upper 80s and into the 90s.